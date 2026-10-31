In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed and 12 other people were injured as a result of Russian strikes over the past day. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the Shostka community. A 43-year-old woman was killed by strikes from Russian drones.

Seven men aged 40, 45, 45, 49, 52, 58, and 64, as well as three women aged 51, 54, and 61, sustained injuries and trauma.

In the Sumy community, a Russian drone struck a residential building. A 49-year-old woman was injured. Private homes, a car wash, and vehicles were also damaged.

In the Krasnopil community, a 53-year-old woman was injured as a result of a strike by an enemy drone. A car was damaged in the community.

In the Seredino-Budsk community, a business premises was damaged as a result of shelling.

Investigators have opened criminal cases under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—war crimes—for all instances of shelling.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Police on Facebook.

On October 30, Russian troops attacked a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of Sumy Oblast with an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the strike—the woman sustained multiple injuries and is receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in Sumy Oblast.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

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