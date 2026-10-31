Russia's casualties in the war against Ukraine could reach 2.1 million soldiers, according to The Economist

The total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, including those killed and wounded, may range from 1.4 to 2.1 million soldiers.

The number of Russian soldiers killed is estimated to be as high as 770,000.

According to the publication’s estimates, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia may have lost:

between 374,000 and 770,000 military personnel killed;

between 1.4 and 2.1 million military personnel killed and wounded in total.

How the Russian Army’s Casualties Have Risen

The Economist compared the new estimates with previous figures. According to the data provided, the number of fatalities and the Russian army’s total losses have gradually increased.

Period Military fatalities Total Casualties July 2025 190,000–350,000 900,000–1.3 million May 2026 280,000–518,000 1.1–1.5 million October 2026 374,000–770,000 1.4–2.1 million

Since May 2026 alone, the lower estimate of the death toll has risen by 94,000, and the upper estimate by 252,000.

Since Russia does not publish reliable official data on its military casualties, The Economist uses a statistical model. It combines estimates from Western intelligence agencies, defense departments, and independent researchers.

The results are also cross-referenced with the publication’s own monitoring of the war, which takes into account the intensity of combat operations and changes along the front lines.

Separately, the publication notes that Ukrainian drones accounted for a significant portion of the Russian army’s losses in 2026.

At the same time, the figures cited are estimates derived from a statistical model, not confirmed numbers of dead and wounded.

The Economist reports this, citing the study.

As of 10:00 p.m. on October 30, there had been 168 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out the most attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 assaults. Several more battles were still ongoing at the time of the General Staff’s evening report.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any offensive operations. In other sectors of the front, according to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation were recorded. This was the situation on the front as of 10:00 p.m. on October 30, according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

Operators from the 73rd Naval Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces carried out an ambush behind Russian lines on Russian territory. Ukrainian special forces struck the enemy, destroyed a vehicle, and seized important documents, equipment, and communications devices.

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