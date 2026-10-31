A fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery in Ufa following a drone attack

In Ufa, Russia—the capital of Bashkortostan—a fire broke out at the “Bashneft-Novoyl” oil refinery following a drone attack. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit at once.

According to ASTRA, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl refinery following a drone attack. Local residents in city chat groups report that two industrial facilities in Ufa may have been attacked simultaneously.

An ASTRA OSINT analyst, after analyzing eyewitness photos, speculated that the L-35 catalytic reforming unit at the plant may have caught fire.

This is a critical component of the production process at a large oil refinery. The unit is responsible for producing the high-octane component of automotive gasoline—reformat—as well as the hydrogen needed to purify motor fuel.

Without the stable operation of this unit, the refinery is technically unable to produce modern, environmentally friendly fuels.

“Bashneft-Novoyl” is one of the key enterprises of the Ufa Oil Refining Complex. The refinery produces Euro-6-compliant gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and industrial oils.

Bashneft, a subsidiary of PJSC Rosneft, operates three large oil refineries in Ufa’s Northern Industrial Zone:

“Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim”;

“Bashneft-Novoyl”;

“Bashneft-UNPZ.”

All three facilities are located in close proximity to one another and together form the Ufa Oil Refining Complex—one of the largest in Russia. Its total capacity reaches 23.5 million metric tons of feedstock per year.

Earlier, on September 21, 2026, a fire was reported in the industrial zone of Ufa, where several oil refineries are located.

Information regarding the final extent of damage to “Bashneft-Novoyl,” the consequences of a possible impact on the L-35 unit, and the status of other enterprises within the complex currently requires clarification.

This is evidenced by ASTRA’s OSINT analysis.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region. A fire broke out on the grounds of a local oil refinery following the attack. The facility, in particular, produces jet fuel for the Russian Air Force.

The day before, a warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by fire following a strike by FP-1 drones. Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and the Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.” In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

In Russia, the online retailer Ozon estimated the damage from the Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million. The attacks affected about a dozen of the company’s warehouses in various regions of the country.

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