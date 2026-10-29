Reports of the alleged escape of two armed Russian prisoners of war and the shooting of a vehicle carrying Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region are untrue. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have refuted these reports, which were circulating online, and called them fake news.

Reports were widely circulated online claiming that two armed prisoners had allegedly escaped from custody near Starovirivka.

The posts also claimed that a law enforcement vehicle had allegedly been shot at.

The agency emphasized that this information is completely untrue.

No such incidents have been recorded at the Special Police Unit, and its units are operating as usual.

Media representatives, social media users, and bloggers are urged to carefully verify information and rely only on official sources.

This was reported with reference to the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have refuted Russia’s claims regarding the capture of a village in the Sumy region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have clearly debunked the false claim by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation regarding the capture of Malokaterynivka.

Several Russian military bloggers have publicly accused Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, of lying about the advance of Russian troops in the Donbas. The statements by the military leadership have drawn criticism even among supporters of the war against Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian army is supposedly just five kilometers away from Zaporizhzhia.

Russian propaganda claimed to have captured a village in the Kharkiv region that has not existed for nearly 30 years.

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