14 dead and 18 wounded — Russia launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

On October 29, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones and shelled it with artillery. Fourteen people were killed, and another 18 were wounded. The attacks targeted Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and the Nikopol, Dniprovskyi, and Synelnykivskyi districts.

Russian forces attacked Dnipro throughout the day on October 29. The shelling damaged the train station, a factory, and a dormitory. According to preliminary reports, 14 people were injured in the city. Six of the wounded are in hospitals in serious condition. Among them is an 11-year-old boy. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

The strike on the train station occurred while people were there. As previously reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, among the dead and wounded are residents of Zaporizhzhia who were waiting for a train to their hometown. According to him, three people were killed and seven others were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

A house and infrastructure were damaged in the Dnipro District

Russian attacks also struck the Dnipro district of the region. Infrastructure facilities and a private home were damaged there. No information has yet been reported on the number of damaged structures or the additional consequences of the strikes in the district.

A woman and a teenager were injured in Pavlohrad

Pavlohrad was also hit. A store, a private home, a car, and infrastructure facilities were damaged there.

A 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were injured. According to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, they did not require hospitalization—they will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol district, houses and outbuildings were damaged

Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities in the Nikopol district. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities, an apartment building, and a farm building were damaged. The report from the head of the Regional Military Administration does not include information about any fatalities or injuries in these specific communities.

Two men were wounded in the Synelnykivsky District

Two more people were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykivsky district. Two men, aged 52 and 77, were taken to the hospital. According to the regional military administration, their condition is assessed as moderate. Both are under medical supervision.

The consequences of the attacks are being assessed

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported nearly 40 Russian attacks throughout the day. According to his data, a total of 14 people were killed in the region, and another 18 were wounded. Russian troops used drones and artillery. Residential buildings, businesses, stores, cars, the train station, and other facilities were hit. The number of casualties and the extent of damage may be updated. Six of the wounded in Dnipro remain in critical condition, including a child. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram.

On October 29, Russian forces attacked a dormitory at one of the vocational schools in Dnipro with a drone. Following the strike, several rooms on the top floor of the building caught fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured—people were taking shelter.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked a train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

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