On October 31, in the Donetsk region, Diana Horun, a 23-year-old female soldier from the Lviv region with the call sign “Marena,” was killed in a Russian drone strike. She served as a senior combat medic in a strike drone unit.

Diana was born in 2003 in the village of Hnizdychiv in Lviv Oblast. She was serving on a contract basis as a senior combat medic in a strike unmanned aerial vehicle company.

“Diana consciously chose a difficult, dangerous path—to defend her homeland. She did not stand idly by, but took on the responsibility of defending Ukraine and standing alongside those who face danger every day. She made it her calling to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, help her comrades, and fight for the freedom and independence of our country. This choice demonstrated her courage, strength of spirit, and big heart,” the statement reads.

Her life was cut short in the Donetsk region when she was struck by a Russian drone.

One of Diana’s comrades wrote on the social media platform Threads that Diana was ambitious and had a sincere, bright soul.

“She went through some tough times in life. But despite that, she kept hope and positivity in her heart and sincerely shared them with those around her. I’ll miss our philosophical and down-to-earth conversations and your wild laughter,” the soldier added.

This was reported on the Hnizdychiv Territorial Community’s Facebook page.



Ukrainian blogger Kyrylo Akuratnyi was killed on the front lines.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” and later joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife announced his death on October 16.

Roman Maksymiuk, a former midfielder for the national team and Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” was killed in battles for Ukraine’s independence against Russian terrorist forces. His death was confirmed by DNA testing after a year of searching and hoping for his return.

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