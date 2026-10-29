Intelligence warned that Russia is preparing new ballistic missile strikes

Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian troops are preparing new ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine. To counter this threat to the nation, additional forces and new interceptor packages for air defense systems—primarily for the Patriot systems—are needed from international partners.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the Defense Forces carried out successful countermeasures against Russian attack assets. According to a military report, Ukrainian forces carried out two missile strikes, resulting in the destruction of two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and the neutralization of a launch pad for the Iskander missile system.

The head of state emphasized the importance of anti-ballistic efforts and noted that Ukraine is awaiting corresponding decisions from its allies regarding the provision of the necessary means of defense as soon as possible.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

Read us on