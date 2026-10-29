Ukrainian drones traveled more than 2,500 km and struck an OZON warehouse in Omsk

A warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by fire following an attack by FP-1 drones. Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The company published a satellite image showing damage to the facility in Omsk, Russia. The image clearly shows that a significant portion of the warehouse complex was destroyed by fire. However, the published materials do not allow for an accurate assessment of the full extent of the damage or the amount of potential losses.

Fire Point stated that its FP-1 drones reached the facility. According to the company, the distance from the Ukrainian border to the target exceeds 2,500 kilometers. If this data is confirmed, it would indicate a significant flight range for the drones. The company also commented on the consequences of the strike with a touch of irony. “After the FP-1’s visit, the OZON warehouse complex in Omsk looks noticeably better, in our opinion,” the Fire Point statement reads.

At this time, the published statement does not provide detailed information on exactly when the attack occurred, whether there were people in the warehouse during the strike, or whether there were any casualties. Nor does it report the exact volume of destroyed goods or the extent of the damage. A satellite image allows for an assessment of the visible consequences of the strike, but does not in itself confirm all the circumstances of the attack. Information regarding the use of the FP-1 and the distance to the target is currently cited from Fire Point’s statement. Fire Point reported the strike on the warehouse complex via its Telegram channel.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. Following the strikes, fires broke out at oil facilities and the Ozon warehouse, and the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte,” was also hit. In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

In Russia, the online retailer Ozon estimated the damage from the Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million. The attacks affected about a dozen of the company’s warehouses in various regions of the country.

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