St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv sustained damage during the Russian drone attack. The windows, along with their frames, were blown out, and the cornices were damaged; however, according to preliminary assessments, the unique murals and structural elements have survived. Experts continue to inspect the building to determine the full extent of the damage.

Russian drones damaged St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral—one of the capital’s most famous landmarks. This was reported on November 19 by Tetyana Berezhna, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine. According to her, the attack shattered the windows along with their frames. The cornices were also damaged. At the same time, a preliminary inspection showed that the wall murals and the building’s main structural elements were not damaged. “According to preliminary assessments, the murals and structural elements were not damaged. Experts are determining the extent of the damage,” Berezhna wrote.

She emphasized that St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral is an architectural monument of national significance and one of the cathedrals of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Therefore, even damage to individual parts of the building requires special attention from cultural heritage preservation experts.

Why St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral Is Valuable

The frescoes inside the cathedral are of particular historical and artistic value. Renowned artists worked on them, including Mykhailo Vrubel, Mykola Pymonenko, Serhiy Kostenko, and Viktor Zamirailo. The murals of St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral are an important part of Ukraine’s cultural heritage. That is precisely why the news that, according to preliminary reports, they have survived is of particular significance. Final conclusions can be drawn only after a detailed inspection of the premises and the damaged areas.

Representatives of the Ministry of Culture and church leadership have already inspected the damage caused by the attack. According to Berezhna, First Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytsky arrived at the cathedral together with the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, and the director of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration, Marina Solovyova.

Experts are tasked with determining which specific parts of the building require restoration, as well as checking for any hidden damage. For now, information regarding the cathedral’s condition remains preliminary.

Russian attacks continue to destroy cultural heritage

According to the Ministry of Culture, since the beginning of 2026, the number of monuments damaged by Russia has increased by more than a third. As of the end of October, there were nearly 2,200 such sites. It is not only historic buildings and architectural landmarks that are under Russian attack. According to the ministry, nearly 2,700 cultural institutions have also sustained damage.

The damage to St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral is yet another instance of Russian attacks targeting sites of significant historical and cultural importance to Ukraine. Currently, the main task for experts is to assess the full extent of the damage and preserve what has been spared from the attack. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a daytime Russian attack on Kyiv using strike drones, numerous cultural heritage sites within the Ancient Kyiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve were damaged, including the city’s oldest residential building in the Podil district.

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