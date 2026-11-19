A man was killed in Kushugum, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of a strike by a Russian FPV drone. This was reported on November 19 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. He has not yet provided any further details about the attack.

The Russian military attacked the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. A man was killed as a result of the strike. “A man was killed by an FPV drone strike on Kushugum,” he wrote.

At this time, the official has not specified where exactly the strike occurred, the age of the victim, or whether there were any other casualties. Further details regarding the consequences of the attack may be provided later. Mikhail Semikin, the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Thursday, November 19, a high-voltage overhead power line was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. A total of 7,500 customers—city residents and businesses—were left without power. However, power company workers managed to restore power within an hour.

Fifty settlements in the region came under enemy fire. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and six others were wounded.

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