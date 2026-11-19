Volunteers transported about 600 pigeons from Kramatorsk to Kharkiv, along with the 70-year-old man who had been caring for them. Volodymyr had been looking for a way to evacuate the birds for nearly two months, as he did not want to leave them in the line of fire. Now the pigeons are in a safe place, and after their rescue, the man also left the frontline city.

Volunteers evacuated about 600 pigeons and their caretaker from Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The birds were cared for by 70-year-old Volodymyr, who for a long time hesitated to leave the city because he didn’t want to abandon his feathered charges to their fate.

According to the man, he had been looking for a way to get the pigeons out for nearly two months. Due to constant shelling, staying in the city was becoming increasingly dangerous. However, Volodymyr could not leave until he found a way to save all the birds. “It was impossible to stay in the city, but I couldn’t leave without saving them. I spent about two months looking for a way to evacuate them,” he said.

The shelling also affected the pigeons’ condition. When explosions rang out nearby, the birds became very agitated and refused to eat. Volodymyr explained that they managed to survive thanks to their stockpile of grain. There was also a factory nearby where grain was stored, so he was able to continue feeding his birds.

How Hundreds of Pigeons Were Evacuated

To transport such a large number of birds, the volunteers had to prepare quite a few packing boxes. They brought Volodymyr several dozen boxes, into which they placed all the pigeons. After that, they organized transportation from Kramatorsk to Kharkiv. Once there, it took the volunteers about two hours to transfer the birds from the boxes.

A safe haven was found for the pigeons. They were taken in by a veteran who also breeds these birds and has experience caring for them. Now all 600 pigeons are under his care.

The caretaker also left the city

After the birds were successfully evacuated, Volodymyr himself left Kramatorsk. He had remained in the frontline city for a long time precisely because of his responsibility for the pigeons and did not want to leave until he was certain they would be safe.

Now both the birds and their caretaker have been able to leave the dangerous area. This evacuation was no easy task: volunteers had to organize the transport of hundreds of animals, while the man had to wait for an opportunity to rescue those for whom he was responsible. The rescue was reported by the nonprofit organization “Animal Rescue Kharkiv.”

Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 55,600 people, including more than 4,000 children, have fled the Kramatorsk community in the Donetsk region. As of November 10, more than 20,000 civilians, including 334 children, remained in the community.

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