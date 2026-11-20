On November 19, there were 248 combat engagements along the front lines. The Ukrainian military repelled the largest number of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman sectors. The occupiers also actively used aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 19, Russian forces had carried out two missile strikes and 49 airstrikes. They dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, deployed 3,247 kamikaze drones, and carried out 1,620 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Most attacks occurred in the east

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces nine times. They also carried out three airstrikes, dropped six guided bombs, and fired on Ukrainian positions and populated areas 130 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, the occupiers attempted to attack Ukrainian units four times. Fighting took place near Aniskino and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians launched a single attack toward Kupiansk.

The situation also remained tense in the Lyman sector. There, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attempts to advance. The attacks took place near Nadiya, Hrekivka, Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyaziv, and in the direction of Lyman. At the time of the evening report, one of the battles was still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance. Clashes occurred near Kryva Luka and Yampil. In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not launch any assaults that day.

12 attacks were repelled near Kostiantynivka

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian assaults. Fighting took place in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, as well as on the approaches to Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. Another attack was still ongoing at the time of this report.

The heaviest fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian troops attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 20 times. They attacked near Novy Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, Novogrishino, Mirne, and Molodetske, and also advanced toward Hulyve and Serhiivka. One of the attacks was still ongoing as of 10:00 p.m. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 64 Russian occupiers and wounded another 13 in this sector during the day.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 10 vehicles, one electronic warfare system, two special-purpose vehicles, and seven enemy shelters. Three more vehicles, two artillery pieces, one electronic warfare system, two special-purpose vehicles, three drone control centers, and 88 enemy shelters were damaged. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or neutralized 153 drones of various types.

Fighting in Southern Ukraine

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces made a single attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Novoye Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvyanka, and Yegorivka, and also launched attacks near Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Charivne. Another battle was still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers made four attempts to advance toward Novopavlivka and Novoyakovlivka, and also attacked near Stepove. Two of these attacks were still ongoing as of 10:00 p.m.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assaults.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded on other sections of the front, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The report covers events from the start of the day on November 19 until 10:00 p.m. Data on Russian troop casualties and the destruction of their equipment in the Pokrovsk sector are preliminary.

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