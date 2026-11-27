Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technologies, known by the call sign “Flash,” reported the emergence of a new Russian drone. According to preliminary identification, it is a jet-powered UAV called “Izделие K5.”

“A new Russian UAV has been spotted on the front lines. It’s a jet-powered one,” he noted.

He did not specify when or in which area the published footage was taken.

Meanwhile, the Russian propaganda Telegram channel “Voennaya Khronika” noted that a Russian Kub-2E UAV, or a similar aircraft equipped with a jet engine, had been spotted in Ukraine. This has significantly increased the drone’s speed and range, which is now estimated at 55–60 km, according to the post. Propagandists speculated that this could indicate Russia has launched mass production of a line of jet engines that can be installed on virtually any UAV.

Flash reported this on Telegram, publishing relevant photos.

Russian drones are already reaching speeds of up to 320 km per hour.

Russian drones powered by fiber-optic cables can already fly over 40 km.

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