The Russian stock market plummeted on Thursday, November 19, following the conclusion of Putin’s visit to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit and a trilateral meeting with U.S. and Chinese leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Business pessimism stemmed from the lack of concrete progress toward resolving the war against Ukraine.

The Moscow Exchange Index fell 2.19% over the day to 2,415.7 points, and during trading it fell to a one-month low of 2,404.8 points, losing 200 billion rubles in market capitalization—or 3.7%—over the two days of Putin’s visit to Shenzhen. The decline affected a number of major companies: Gazprom shares fell 3.3%, Rosneft shares fell 2.4%, Novatek shares fell 3.6%, Severstal by 3.8%, and NLMK by 3.9%.

Analysts at Vector Capital note that the main disappointment for investors was the lack of concrete agreements regarding Ukraine following the trilateral meeting, where the leaders limited themselves to a declaration on UN reform, immunity for leaders before the International Criminal Court, and a rejection of nuclear war. During a press conference, Putin promised Ukraine a “painful blow” in response to the damage to the Crimean Bridge, made demands regarding the remaining territories of Donetsk Oblast, and acknowledged that no agreements had been reached on a new trilateral meeting.

Oleksiy Prymak, an expert at the Institute of Financial and Investment Technologies, noted that businesses need practical solutions—particularly regarding payments, equipment supplies, insurance, and trade—while there have been no signals from China regarding an easing of sanctions. At the same time, according to Western intelligence reports cited by The New York Times, despite its diplomatic efforts, the Kremlin intends to continue the war at least until the end of winter, counting on advancing in eastern Ukraine and putting pressure on Kyiv with drone and missile attacks.

Source: Vector Capital.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

Putin was met with a series of humiliations in China: a political analyst explained the reason.

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