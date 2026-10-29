A private military company destroyed more than 60 aerial targets using automated turrets

Private air defense forces have already destroyed more than 60 aerial targets using automated turrets. These systems are used to detect and engage aerial threats.

“The Ministry of Defense and the Brave1 defense innovation cluster continue to pursue the integration of automated turrets into the air defense system. More effective systems in service mean more lives saved and a safer sky over Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Brave1 began developing automated turrets back in 2024. Today, these systems are not merely experimental technologies but an integral part of the air defense system.

They are already in service with the Ukrainian Air Force and are destroying enemy threats, including “Banderole” rockets and “Geran-5” drones.

Automated turrets have already destroyed more than 60 targets as part of the private air defense project.

In the last month alone, these systems have destroyed dozens of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv.

“This is the result of systematic work, which proves that the latest Ukrainian developments are capable of effectively countering air threats both on the front lines and over cities, protecting critical infrastructure,” the ministry emphasized.

The private air defense project is being implemented in accordance with Resolution No. 1506 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 19, 2025.

It allows companies to provide additional protection for their employees, production facilities, and energy infrastructure, which are systematically subjected to attacks by enemy drones.

In addition, this decision allows for the rapid scaling up of air defense capabilities without placing an additional burden on the air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Air defense turrets shoot down Russian drones at distances of up to 1.4 km.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are testing robotic turrets equipped with automatic weapons on the front lines.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense has approved more than 1,100 new weapon models in the past six months.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the new Ukrainian-made B-1 unmanned aerial system by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These ultra-light bombers are designed to strike concentrations of personnel, vehicles, and armored equipment.

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