Shattered windows and damaged buildings: What Kramatorsk Looks Like After the Shelling

The “Lyut” team released footage from Kramatorsk, which continues to suffer from Russian shelling in late October. The published photos and videos show shattered windows, damaged residential buildings, and other signs of enemy attacks.

The city is entering late fall amid the aftermath of Russian attacks, which have left visible destruction on its streets.

The photos show buildings with shattered windows, battered facades, and other consequences of Russian strikes on the city.

“Here, autumn smells of more than just rain. War has long been part of the cityscape: battered buildings, shattered windows, traces of missile strikes, and the sound of FPV drones—a sound you can never get used to,” the team noted.

For the fighters of the “Shield of Life” medical service, Kramatorsk has long been a place of daily work. They are on duty in the city, respond to calls after Russian shelling, receive the wounded, and provide assistance to the victims.

“We see this Kramatorsk every day—not in the news feed or on our phone screens,” the “Lyuta” team explained.

Despite the constant attacks, there are still people in the city who continue to live and work. It is right alongside them that the brigade’s medics work every day.

A series of photos of the city was released by the “Lut” Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

The Russians shelled Kramatorsk; one person was killed and another wounded.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk with drones; one woman was killed and four people were wounded.

In Kramatorsk, the body of a deceased man was recovered from under the rubble of a building.

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