The Russian propaganda channel “Rossiya-1” aired a report on the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, in which local residents were used to spread accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The report claimed that there are people in the town who allegedly suffered from the “atrocities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

One of the women featured in the report referred to Oleshky by its Russian name, “Aleshki,” cried on camera, and addressed propagandist Yevgeny Popov. The report also raised the issue of an alleged “genocide” in the town.

The Russian TV channel presented this footage as evidence of crimes committed by the Ukrainian military; however, the description provided contains no independent confirmation of such allegations.

Around 5:00 p.m. on October 29, Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva published Yevgeny Popov’s report for “Rossiya-1” from Oleshky on Telegram. At that time, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets was on his way to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city. Popov spoke with a “resident of Oleshky” who was crying and spoke about the death of a relative caused by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone. Another interviewee, Hero of Russia and chief physician of the “Oleshky Central District Hospital,” Vladimir Kharlan, spoke about “surviving under Ukrainian attacks.”

Skabeeva stated that viewers would have the opportunity to see an “exclusive report” during the humanitarian mission to Alyoshka. Popova’s first interviewee was a woman in a white blouse and a black-and-white coat, wearing glasses that she kept pushing down to the tip of her nose to look at the journalist. The woman was crying and said that her husband had allegedly been killed by a “Baba Yaga” drone strike, and that Russian soldiers had tried to save him. But since unknown forces had bombed all the ambulances, they were unable to transport him, and so her husband died.

For his part, Harlan complained about the Ukrainians, whom he blamed for forcing him to spend two years in a basement. The man told the Russian propagandist how he had suffered from Ukrainian drones and artillery. It also emerged that “36 marines in combat fatigues” were brought to the hospital where he was treating him. As they parted ways, Popov thanked the Hero of Russia for his resilience and said that all Russians were following the events in Oleshky.

From available information about Volodymyr Kharlan. The man has been collaborating with the occupying authorities since the first months of the invasion, heads the city hospital, participated in the fake “elections” to the Russian State Duma, and was named a “Hero of Russia” in 2025. The SBU charged Vladimir Kharlan with “aiding an aggressor state,” and in 2025, he was found guilty.





This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: 25 buses have been prepared to provide aid and evacuate civilians.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German publication Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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