The Associated Press has released photographs of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The photos were taken by Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Maloletka.

The images show damaged residential buildings, streets covered with anti-drone nets, and the daily lives of local residents under occupation.

The photographer also captured a mural depicting Ukrainian soldiers on the wall of one of the shelters.

The photos were published amid a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, where buses arrived to evacuate residents and trucks delivered humanitarian aid.

The released video footage also shows armed Russian soldiers present at the site of the humanitarian operations.

Source: Associated Press

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, preparations are underway for a humanitarian mission: aid deliveries have been organized for local residents, and arrangements have been made to allow the civilian population to leave. A total of 25 buses with 750 seats and ambulances for people with limited mobility have been prepared.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team does not rule out such a visit in the future, provided the security situation and the U.S. president’s wife’s schedule permit it.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

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