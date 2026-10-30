The Russians attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

On October 30, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. The attack caused a fire.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy has once again struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out,” he wrote.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram

On October 29, Russian forces attacked a dormitory at one of the vocational schools in Dnipro with a drone. After the strike, several rooms on the top floor of the building caught fire. According to preliminary data, no one was injured—people were taking shelter.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked a train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

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