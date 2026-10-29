The Russian-language edition of Deutsche Welle used the name “Aleshki” to refer to the Ukrainian city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This was pointed out by Yuriy Antoshchuk, an expert in information and communication technologies, who considers this phrasing an example of influence through language.

According to Antoshchuk, the phrasing “Aleshki (Ukrainian: Oleshky)” presents the Russian name as the primary one and the official Ukrainian name as an alternative. In his view, this could contribute to the entrenchment of a Russia-centric perception of Ukrainian territories in the international information space.

Local historian Dementiy Bilyi noted that the city was called Tsjurupinsk during the Soviet period, and on May 19, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada renamed it Oleshky. This is the official name in Ukraine.

Bilyi also noted that the use of the variants “Aleshki” or “Alyoshki” by Russian media is linked to historical traditions regarding the city’s naming. He expressed confusion as to why foreign Russian-language media use these forms instead of the official Ukrainian name.

Source: Yuriy Antoshchuk (Facebook)

Lubinec called for providing information about residents of occupied Oleshky for a humanitarian mission.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

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