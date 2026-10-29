German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the participation of North Korean troops in Russia’s war against Ukraine poses a threat to all of Europe. According to him, the outcome of the war will also determine the future security architecture in Asia.

“The security of Korea concerns the security of Europe, and the security of Europe also concerns the security of Korea,” Merz emphasized during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul.

The chancellor also noted that Moscow’s supply of weapons to Pyongyang has implications for international security. He stressed the need to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Germany and South Korea agreed to deepen their strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of security and defense. The parties plan to intensify contacts between their defense ministries and work out an agreement on the protection of classified military information.

Source: Friedrich Merz, as reported by Ukrinform. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un demanded that military exercises be intensified and the combat readiness of army units be increased. He called this the “main revolutionary task.” In Russia’s “Alabuga” special economic zone, approximately 12,000 workers from North Korea have been enlisted to produce combat drones, including “Shahed”-type drones. South Korea received an apology from Ukraine for disclosing information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war. At the same time, officials in Seoul stated that the apology was insufficient and did not meet South Korea’s expectations.

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