On October 29, a strike was carried out against the “Marinovka” military airfield near the town of Zhovtnevy in the Volgograd Region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, two Su-34 fighter-bombers were reportedly destroyed.

There are also reports of the deaths of two servicemen from the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment and injuries to two others.

Source: Russian Telegram channels.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 43 Su-34 fighter-bombers, which were destroyed, and seven more aircraft were damaged.

Earlier, on Tuesday, October 6, in the Zhupanovo area in southern Kamchatka, a Mi-8 helicopter made what the Russians describe as a “hard landing.” Three crew members were on board; none were injured.

Prior to this, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

A Mi-8 military helicopter also crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia.

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