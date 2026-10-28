In the Sumy region, there are currently no plans to order the evacuation of residents of Sumy and other major cities in the region due to the risks of a harsh winter. At the same time, the region is preparing for possible disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

According to Oleg Grigorov, the authorities have not yet made a decision to evacuate residents of the regional capital and other major cities in Sumy Oblast. He explained that recommendations to leave and an official evacuation order are two different things. So far, there are no mandatory decisions requiring residents to leave major cities. “As for advice to leave (major cities—ed.)—we either declare an evacuation or we don’t. At this time, we are not declaring one in the Sumy region,” the head of the Regional State Administration noted in an interview with “Ukrinform.”

At the same time, this does not mean that winter in the region will pass without problems. Hryhorov warned that it will be difficult, primarily due to Russian attacks. Russian troops are deliberately targeting critical facilities—on which vital infrastructure depends—with missiles and guided aerial bombs. Such strikes could pose additional risks to the supply of electricity, heating, and water. Therefore, regional services are preparing for possible damage and disruptions, and decisions on further actions will depend on how the situation develops.

How the Region Is Preparing for Cold Weather

In the Sumy region, a resilience plan is being implemented to help the region get through the winter even in the event of new Russian attacks. It involves several areas of focus: protecting critical facilities, installing additional power sources, and ensuring backup power.

Specifically, this involves the engineering protection of critical infrastructure. The region also plans to deploy additional distributed generation. This means that electricity will be generated not only by large facilities but also by additional sources located in various places. This approach helps reduce dependence on individual power facilities.

Another priority is providing critical facilities with backup power sources. These are intended to help keep equipment running if the main power supply is interrupted. This is especially important for facilities that are essential for providing people with necessary services. At the same time, preparations for winter are not limited to the efforts of regional authorities. According to Grigorov, residents are also taking the initiative to find ways to prepare for possible cold spells and power outages.

How Residents Are Preparing for Winter

Some families are purchasing off-grid power sources and heating devices to be able to weather power and heating outages. Others, if they can, are considering temporarily relocating to a safer place. Each family makes these decisions based on its own circumstances. It is not only important to ensure that homes have heat and electricity, but also to ensure people’s safety during Russian attacks.

Grygorov emphasized that further decisions regarding the possible relocation of residents will depend on several factors. First and foremost, the authorities will monitor the stability of electricity, heat, and water supplies. They will also take into account the security situation and the threat of airstrikes. Therefore, no evacuation from the major cities of the Sumy region has been announced at this time. However, the situation may change if new threats to the population or the supply of basic services arise. Therefore, the authorities continue to prepare the infrastructure for winter, while residents decide for themselves what additional measures to take for their own safety.

What is known about the evacuation from frontline communities

Separately, in the Sumy region, the evacuation of dangerous frontline communities is ongoing. According to data cited in another Ukrinform report, approximately 34,000 civilians subject to evacuation remain in these communities. This is a separate process that should not be confused with the possible departure of residents of Sumy and other major cities in the region. Decisions regarding evacuation from frontline territories are linked to the immediate threat of shelling, whereas no such decision has been announced for major cities at this time.

Earlier, following critical damage to the power grid, Kyiv authorities also urged residents to consider, if possible, temporarily relocating to the suburbs or to private homes where alternative heating options are available. This was a recommendation made in light of risks to the power supply, not an announcement of a general evacuation of the capital. Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, stated this in an interview.

The village of Barylivka, located in the Myropil community of Sumy Oblast, remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Ukrainian military refuted claims by the Russian side regarding the alleged capture of the settlement.

On the afternoon of October 28, a Russian drone attacked a warehouse in Sumy. The strike caused a fire; one person is reported to have been injured.

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