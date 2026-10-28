The village of Barylivka, located in the Myropil community of Sumy Oblast, remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Ukrainian military has refuted Russian claims that the village had been captured.

“Barylivka in Sumy Oblast remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Russians’ claim that it has been captured is untrue. There were not even any attempts at an assault near the village, and the ‘decisive offensive actions’ of the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment took place only on Telegram channels and in comments,” Ukrainian defenders assert.

It is noted that the explanation for such enemy activity is simple: there are only a few days left until the end of October, and they need to report on the capture of Ukrainian settlements for the month.

This was reported on Facebook with reference to the 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have clearly debunked the false claim by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation regarding the capture of Malokaterynivka.

Several Russian military bloggers have publicly accused Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, of lying about the advance of Russian troops in Donbas. The statements by the military leadership have drawn criticism even among supporters of the war against Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian army is allegedly just five kilometers away from Zaporizhzhia.

Russian propaganda claimed to have captured a village in the Kharkiv region that has not existed for nearly 30 years.

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