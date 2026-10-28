This morning, Russian troops attacked the “White Angels” police evacuation team in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the strike.

The police officers, along with representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, were heading to Zelenyi Hai in the Velykoburlutsk community of the Kupiansk district to evacuate local residents. While carrying out this mission, the group came under Russian attack.

While on the move, a Russian FPV drone struck an armored police vehicle. Two police officers were injured and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The police vehicle sustained significant damage but remained operational. A vehicle belonging to the humanitarian organization was also damaged.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Police.

Volunteers evacuated 27 people from a frontline community in the Kharkiv region.

The “White Angels” rescued an abandoned Alabai dog in a dangerous area of Druzhkivka.

Earlier, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine (Ministry of Development) announced the start of a mandatory evacuation of children and their parents from dangerous areas in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine reported that mandatory evacuation of children along with their parents or legal guardians has been approved for a number of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Kharkiv region, a mandatory evacuation of families with children from the village of Odnorobivka has been announced.

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