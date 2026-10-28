It has become quieter in Kherson thanks to the ceasefire in the Oleshky area

A ceasefire is in effect in the Oleshky area of the Kherson region. As a result, Kherson has not been subjected to heavy shelling for several days now, and local residents can go out onto the streets with greater peace of mind. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called this a major success and thanked the U.S. for its initiative to carry out a humanitarian mission.

According to the president, the agreement applies to a specific area, but its effects are also being felt in neighboring Kherson. The city is located in the same region, so the ceasefire near Oleshky has given its residents a few days’ respite from massive Russian attacks. “Of course, it’s wonderful that there are no massive attacks on our city of Kherson right now, because it’s in the same region,” Zelenskyy noted.

The president emphasized that these few days are of great importance to the people. According to him, local residents can now go out onto the streets, and the absence of massive attacks gives the city a chance to catch its breath. “And we’re very happy because there have been these two or three days of ceasefire for the people, (…) and you can now see them on the streets. This is a huge success,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for the humanitarian initiative

Separately, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the U.S. for its initiative to conduct a humanitarian mission in the Oleshky area. The president hopes it will be successful. The ceasefire gives people the opportunity to take advantage of a brief pause in hostilities. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the mission’s outcome.

The president spoke about this during a press conference in The Hague while answering questions from journalists. Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire near Oleshky during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, not a single incident was recorded during the 30-hour ceasefire. This made it possible to continue the humanitarian mission aimed at assisting the civilian population and creating conditions for people to safely leave the city.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission had begun in Oleshky, and a ceasefire had been declared.

Meanwhile, an adviser to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

In the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, the ceasefire for the humanitarian operation will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The ceasefire was introduced on October 27.





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