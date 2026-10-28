European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov.

According to the Russian representative, the participants have agreed to hold the meeting exclusively in a trilateral format without the involvement of European diplomats. At the same time, Ushakov did not confirm the information previously released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding technical meetings to be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi, noting that the exact date will be announced shortly.

Source: “Vesti.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia to take place in early November.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

Read us on