In an evening address on Monday, November 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a successful Ukrainian operation off the coast of Libya against two Russian vessels, emphasizing that Ukraine’s naval operations will continue.

According to the head of state, using exclusively Ukrainian maritime drones, forces from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces destroyed one of the Russian Navy’s newest corvettes and a cargo ship carrying weapons, which will also make it more difficult for Russia to fuel conflicts and instability in the region.

Separately, Zelenskyy reported on his participation in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting on the morning of November 23, noting the broad support of parliamentarians and leaders of partner countries, as well as their understanding that Ukraine is capable of genuinely strengthening the Alliance with its combat experience and technologies. The President emphasized that, in terms of the level of cooperation, Ukraine is already effectively integrated into NATO and continues to work with partners to effectively implement security guarantees for the state and its citizens.

Source: Evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and machinery for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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