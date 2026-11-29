Two female hospital employees were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Vinnytsia, which also damaged the hospital building. Both women were hospitalized with moderate injuries. This was reported on November 29 by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

According to Zabolotna, both victims are receiving the necessary medical care. Their condition is assessed as moderate. “Both were hospitalized with moderate injuries. They are receiving all necessary medical care,” the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote on her Telegram channel.

As a result of the attack, windows were shattered in two wards of the hospital. Due to the damage, patients are being transferred to other wards within the medical facility. Currently, two injured hospital employees have been reported. The statement provides no information about other casualties. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

On Sunday, November 29, Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia again. The strike damaged an industrial facility and the grounds of one of the city’s medical facilities. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

A man and a woman were killed in the Russian attack on the Vinnytsia region, and another person sustained minor injuries. This was reported on November 29 by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration. The strike also damaged a residential building, and two minibuses caught fire nearby.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

Read us on