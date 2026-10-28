Video: Explosions were heard and factories were on fire in Russia overnight; Moscow airports have restricted operations

On the night of October 27–28, explosions and fires were reported in several regions of Russia. In particular, authorities in the Tula Region reported an attack on the Azot chemical plant, where a fire broke out. Moscow’s airports imposed operational restrictions.

On the night of October 28, a number of Russian regions came under attack by drones and faced the threat of missile strikes. There are reports of damage to the Azot chemical plant in the Tula region, a fire near a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk, and explosions in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

According to him, the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, was attacked, after which a fire broke out on the plant’s premises.

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The plant is part of the EuroChem Group and produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, and methanol. According to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the plant supplied nitric acid to the Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, which specializes in the production of explosives.

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In Lipetsk, according to preliminary reports, a fire was reported in the area of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. It may have been caused by air defense operations or the crash of an aerial object.

Local residents reported explosions and air defense activity. There were also unconfirmed reports of possible strikes and a fire near the airfield.

In Voronezh, a powerful explosion was reported overnight, and a missile alert was issued twice in the region. The threat of drone attacks was also reported in Borisoglebsk and the Kantemirovsky District.

In the Belgorod region, air raid alerts were issued repeatedly, and local sources reported an explosion in Belgorod itself.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Rosaviatsiya imposed partial restrictions on operations at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Aircraft arrivals and departures were permitted only with the approval of the relevant authorities.

In total, missile alerts were issued overnight in at least seven Russian regions, including Tula, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Tambov, Kaluga, Oryol, and Bryansk. The threat of UAV attacks was also reported in the Kursk and Ryazan regions.

Source: Andriushchenko Time

As a reminder, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in the Tula region of Russia.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and a fire has been reported near the airfield.

During the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital.

On October 26 and during the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military targets of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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