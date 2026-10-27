A humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky, and a ceasefire has been declared

A humanitarian mission began in Oleshky on October 27, during which a bilateral ceasefire was declared in the area of operations. Budanov reported this.

Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President, announced this on Facebook.

“An important humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky. A bilateral ceasefire has been declared in the mission area. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, has traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. We are in constant contact with him,” Budanov said.

He emphasized that it is critically important for this mission to rescue people to proceed successfully and safely.

The Head of the Presidential Office thanked everyone involved in conducting and supporting this operation and emphasized that the life of every Ukrainian is priceless.

Earlier, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

Read us on