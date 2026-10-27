The evacuation of residents of Oleshky in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region on October 27 has been postponed. According to the occupiers, establishing a safe corridor to the city may take several days.

A local “ceasefire” in the city went into effect on the morning of October 27. It was implemented to prepare for and carry out a humanitarian mission, specifically to ensure that civilians could leave.

According to journalists, before the mission can take place, Russian troops must clear the road leading to the city of mines. He claims that this involves dozens of kilometers of road, and the closer to Oleshky, the more work there is for the sappers.

“This is dozens of kilometers of road, and the closer to the city, the more work there is for the sappers of the 18th Combined Arms Army,” said a correspondent for the publication “Vesti.”

The occupiers also accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of mining the road using drones over the course of several months. According to him, this involves both “Pelyustok”-type anti-personnel mines and anti-tank munitions.

It is worth noting that it is the Russian military that uses “Pelyustok”-type anti-personnel mines and has repeatedly employed aerial mining methods in the occupied Donbas region.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Prior to this, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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