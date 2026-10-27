Video: What the DTEU Campus in Kyiv Looks Like After the Russian Missile Strike

On the evening of October 26, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kyiv. During the attack, the campus of the State University of Trade and Economics (SUTE) was damaged, and students were also injured. The aftermath of the shelling of the university grounds was captured on video.

As a result of the enemy attack, academic buildings, laboratories, and a dormitory housing more than 200 people were damaged.

Two students—a young man and a young woman—were injured. Both are currently in the hospital. The university will operate remotely for the time being.

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The damaged campus of the State University of Trade and Economics in Kyiv looks like this:

"We will rebuild it. As you can see, work has already begun," said University Rector Anatoliy Mazaraky after the shelling.

The video was released by RBC-Ukraine.

Video: Russian artillery struck a university campus in Kyiv; there are fatalities—Zelenskyy.



Video: Seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers

Ballistic missile strikes in Kyiv damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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