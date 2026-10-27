Russia launched a missile strike on Dergachi in the Kharkiv region; there are casualties

On the afternoon of October 27, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dergachi in the Kharkiv region. A warehouse was hit, and three people were injured.

The attack also damaged equipment at a gas station and a car.

“Equipment at a gas station and a car were damaged... Three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the town of Dergachi,” Oleg Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Information regarding other possible consequences of the missile strike is being clarified.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces launched an attack using FPV drones targeting fiber-optic cables at an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

As a reminder, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a Russian attack critically damaged electrical equipment.

In the Kharkiv region, three people were killed and eight others wounded as a result of Russian strikes.

Russia also launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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