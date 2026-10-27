The ceasefire in the Oleshky area will remain in effect until the evening of November 1

In the area of the occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, the ceasefire for the humanitarian operation will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The ceasefire was implemented on October 27.

“As part of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump’s initiative to unblock Oleshky, the largest ceasefire to date began today at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time along the longest stretch of the front line in southern Ukraine. This is the largest de-escalation since 2022,” the statement reads.

According to him, the ceasefire will last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

As a reminder, the occupiers plan to transport Oleshky residents to Crimea and the Rostov region.

Prior to this, the evacuation of Oleshky residents had been postponed.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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