Russian troops struck a warehouse belonging to the KSD publishing house

Russian occupiers struck a warehouse belonging to the “Family Leisure Club” (KSD) publishing house. The shelling of the area where the facility is located caused damage, but none of the company’s employees were injured.

As a result of the enemy attack, the publishing house has been forced to postpone the launch of its new book releases, originally scheduled for November 5, in order to assess the damage and adjust its future plans.

In their statement, KSD representatives noted: “Friends, on the morning when we wanted to congratulate you on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day and share our November announcements, we have very different, disheartening news. We are forced to report that the enemy has targeted our warehouse. The attack on the area where it is located is ongoing. None of our employees were harmed.”

Source: “Family Leisure Club” Publishing House.

The Russian shelling of Kyiv on September 23 damaged the telecommunications networks of the “Knyharnya Ye” online bookstore. As a result, some of the company’s services are temporarily unavailable.

Ukrainian schools have already received 88% of the 9th-grade textbooks, despite the destruction of part of the print run as a result of Russian missile strikes on printing facilities. The Education Committee reported that they plan to complete the delivery of all lost books by October 5.

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