Servicemembers of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory.

Commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of state, while carrying out their missions, Ukrainian defenders have already eliminated more than 100 Russian occupiers and taken more than 30 others prisoner.

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Ukrainian units have intercepted and adapted the enemy’s tactic of advancing through underground gas pipelines, making it more technologically sophisticated. Assessing the progress of the operation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted: “The Russians have already tried to use underground gas pipelines to advance through our positions and launch assaults. Ukrainian soldiers have successfully adapted this tactic, modernized it, and made it significantly more sophisticated and technologically advanced. We are protecting the lives of our people, inflicting losses on the occupiers, and achieving our objectives in the Kupiansk direction.”

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of UkraineG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

The “Veles” operation was joined by the 13th Brigade of the National Guard “Charter,” the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment “R.U.G” of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces.

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