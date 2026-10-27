A small Russian cruise missile of an unknown type crashed in the Odesa region

A Russian cruise missile of an unknown type was discovered in an open area in the Odesa region; it was found to be in relatively good condition. According to analysts, the missile’s design indicates that it belongs to the class of small-sized cruise missiles and will allow Ukrainian experts to study the technical characteristics and layout of the enemy’s weapon in detail.

The missile has a box-shaped fuselage with a rectangular cross-section and rounded edges, a swept-back wing, and a dark-colored composite body. Experts note that this geometry can be used both to simplify mass production and to reduce radar visibility.

The vehicle is equipped with a small turbojet engine with side air intakes and a V-shaped tail.

Source: “Military.”

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

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