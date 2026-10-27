On the evening of October 27, Russian troops struck a residential high-rise building in the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured, including a 4-year-old boy. People were also trapped inside the building, and the circumstances and consequences of the attack were still being determined.

Around 10:40 p.m., he reported that Russian troops had struck the Osnovyanskyi district of the city. At that time, information about the consequences was still being gathered. It later became known that the strike had hit a multi-unit residential building. According to Terekhov, people might still be trapped inside. “According to available information, there are people trapped inside,” the mayor said.

After the strike, reports of casualties also began to come in. Law enforcement and emergency services were tasked with assessing the extent of the damage and determining whether other residents of the building needed assistance.

Among the victims was a 4-year-old boy

At 11:09 p.m., Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the casualties. According to him, two people were injured as a result of the Russian strike in the Osnovyanskyi district. Among them was a 4-year-old child. At the time the report was released, no details regarding the condition of the victims had been provided. Information regarding people who might still be trapped inside the building also required further clarification.

Kharkiv continues to come under Russian attack. The consequences of this strike and the final number of casualties were to be determined after an inspection of the impact site. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the attack on his Telegram channel.

On the afternoon of October 27, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. A warehouse was hit, and three people were injured.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Kharkiv and 12 other settlements in the region. Three people were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks.

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