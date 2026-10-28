Video: Drones Attacked the Azot Chemical Plant in Russia's Tula Region

In Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russia, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant on the night of October 28, after which a fire broke out at the facility. Local residents also report a pungent odor in the city. The plant is important to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The Novomoskovsk-based joint-stock company “Azot” is one of Russia’s largest chemical enterprises. The plant is located in the Tula Region and has been part of the EuroChem holding company since 2002. The company specializes in the production of mineral fertilizers and chemical products. According to the company’s official website, the plant was founded in 1933 and employs over 2,900 people.

The company’s main products are:

ammonia;

ammonium nitrate;

urea;

nitric acid;

methanol;

other types of nitrogen fertilizers and chemical raw materials.

Some of these products have dual-use applications: they are used not only in the agricultural and chemical sectors but also in the production of materials for the defense industry.

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According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Novomoskovsk-based “Azot” plant supplied nitric acid to the Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. This facility produces explosives for the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, since the start of the full-scale war, approximately 5,000 metric tons of nitric acid have been shipped from Novomoskovsk to the Sverdlov Plant. This substance is used, in particular, in the production of octogen and hexogen—explosives used in munitions.

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Nitric acid is an important chemical raw material for the production of explosives. Ammonium nitrate, which the plant also produces, is used as a fertilizer and, in certain industrial mixtures, as a component of explosive materials.

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Following the attack in Novomoskovsk, reports emerged of a possible ammonia leak. Laboratories from the regional “Priroda” service and the Rospotrebnadzor office were dispatched to the city to test air quality. Local residents were urged to stay home if possible.

According to the OSINT channel World Military, based on the published footage, an AM-70 ammonia production unit may be on fire at the facility.

Source: Exilenova+

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and a fire has been reported near the airfield.

During the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital.

On October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on military targets of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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