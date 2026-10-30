Russian troops attacked a factory in Chernihiv, causing a fire

On October 30, Russian troops struck a facility in Chernihiv. As a result of the attack, a vehicle caught fire on the premises.

The Chernihiv City Council’s press service reported this on Telegram.

“According to updated information, the enemy struck a facility in Chernihiv, causing a vehicle to catch fire,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Source: Press Service of the Chernihiv City Council

As a reminder, a Russian strike on Chernihiv claimed the life of a 15-year-old gymnast.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces launched an attack using FPV drones along fiber-optic cables against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

On the night of October 26, Russian troops shelled a private enterprise and a warehouse in the Chernihiv region. The attack caused fires, and two people were injured.

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