Russian troops have attacked Dnipro again

On the afternoon of October 30, Russian occupation forces struck Dnipro again.

“The enemy struck Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured,” he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion had been heard in the city. The Air Force had warned of an attack by jet drones and “Banderole” missiles.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram.

14 dead and 18 wounded—Russia launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On October 29, the Russian military attacked a dormitory at one of the vocational schools in Dnipro with a drone. After the strike, several rooms on the top floor of the building caught fire. According to preliminary data, no one was injured—people were in shelters.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

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