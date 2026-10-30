Defense forces struck an Iskander-M launcher

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian “Iskander-M” ballistic missile launcher in the Kursk region, as well as enemy ammunition and logistics depots and repair units in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The strikes were carried out on October 29 and during the night of October 30.

The Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile launcher was struck in the Fatezh area of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, near a ballistic missile transshipment site.

In addition, Ukrainian units attacked Russian army ammunition depots near Maloyanisol in the Donetsk region, Novoyegorivka in the Kharkiv region, and Hanusivka in the Luhansk region. A warehouse containing the occupiers’ logistical supplies was struck in the Bilovodsk area of the Luhansk region.

An enemy repair unit near Rubizhne and a repair and restoration base in the Pysarivka area of Luhansk Oblast were also struck.

The General Staff emphasized that the destruction of the “Iskander-M” launcher reduces the Russian army’s ability to launch ballistic strikes against Ukrainian cities. The destruction of supply depots limits the enemy’s access to ammunition, while the destruction of repair facilities makes it more difficult to repair damaged equipment and return it to the front lines.

Over the past 24 hours, 211 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 invaders, according to the General Staff.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple rocket launcher in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

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