Ukraine has not ruled out holding the next round of peace talks with Russia before Christmas. According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, representatives from European countries may also join the negotiation process.

New Peace Talks Before Christmas

When asked by a journalist whether a four-party meeting between Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and Europe could take place before Christmas, Budanov responded optimistically.

“A working meeting, is that what you mean? Well, I hope so,” he said.

Budanov also noted that it will soon become clear whether Putin will allow Europeans to physically sit at the negotiating table.



“Time will tell; I think it’s realistic in a certain format,” he remarked.



When asked whether advisors would be present at the talks initially, the head of the Office of the President stated the following:



“We’ll see. The question here isn’t who, but rather which issues will be discussed,” he said.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, at the event “Dialogue for Unity.”

As a reminder, Peskov commented on a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow for talks.

On November 25, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia’s ambitions are not limited to Ukraine. According to him, Moscow is escalating tensions in the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea, and even in space.

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