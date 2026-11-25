On November 25, the Ukrainian laser air defense system “Blysk,” developed by Carmin Sky, demonstrated its effectiveness in combat conditions for the first time—it destroyed a Russian “Geran” jet drone. The system was deployed to protect a critical infrastructure facility. According to the developers, this is the world’s first instance of a laser being used in combat to destroy a jet-powered drone of this type.

The technology is being developed as part of the “Private Air Defense” state program with support from the Brave1 defense cluster. Several companies in Ukraine are working on the development of laser-based air defense systems.

However, it is still too early to talk about the start of mass production of the Blysk. Testing is currently underway, during which the laser systems are being used to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

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This was reported by Serhiy Beskrestnov (“Flash”), an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology sectors

On November 25, operators of long-range systems from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense destroyed a Russian multifunctional air and space defense reconnaissance and information complex (MRIK-VKO).

Fighters from the “Ghosts,” a special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out a series of successful strikes against high-value targets of the Russian occupation army.

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