Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed more than 1,000 Russian motorboats and small boats

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian military has destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels. The Defense Forces used drones to target these watercraft.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all strikes were recorded on video by the DELTA combat system. Over the nearly 10 months of 2026, the number of enemy boats and vessels destroyed was as follows:

January — 51;

February — 35;

March — 155;

April — 92;

May — 76;

June — 103;

July — 236;

August — 118;

September — 106;

October 1–25 — 67.

“The destruction of these vessels weakens the enemy’s ability to control waterways, transport personnel and equipment, and supply its units,” the Ministry of Defense noted.

We would like to add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

Over the past 24 hours, 211 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 occupiers, according to the General Staff.

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