A fifth-generation Su-57 multi-role fighter jet burned down at the Akhtubinsk military airfield in the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation. OSINT analysts reported the incident.

The relevant information and satellite images were published on the page of the OSINT project “Absolutely Reliable Source.”

“On October 29, 2026, at the Akhtubinsk airfield, a Russian fifth-generation multi-role Su-57 fighter jet caught fire and was completely destroyed as a result of an abnormal situation during engine start-up,” the report states.

According to the project’s experts, this is already the fourth Su-57 that Russia has lost or that has sustained damage in 2026.

“Two were hit in the spring at the Shagol airfield, and another was shot down by ‘friendly’ fire on July 23 in the Moscow region. Given that a maximum of four aircraft are produced per year, the quota has already been met,” the authors of the report added.

The Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multi-role fighter designed to engage air, ground, and sea targets. The aircraft was developed by Sukhoi and is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Source: An absolutely reliable source

Earlier, Fire Point reported a strike on the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia using FP-1 drones.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia, causing a fire.

Prior to this, The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible pause in Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries.

In total, Ukrainian forces have attacked about 30 oil refineries in the aggressor state, Russia.

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