A Russian strike on downtown Chernihiv claimed the lives of two 15-year-old girls

Two 15-year-old girls were killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on the central part of Chernihiv. Thirty-seven people, including five children, sought medical attention. The strike on the city center occurred the day before.

“Russia’s brutal strike on Chernihiv claimed the lives of two 15-year-old girls—Yana and Maria. My sincere condolences to their families. Thirty-seven people sought medical attention, including five children among the injured. Eight people are currently in hospitals in relatively stable condition. There is extensive damage: businesses, homes, educational institutions, and cars,” he wrote.

It is noted that late in the evening, the enemy attacked the town of Menu in the Koryukivka district with “Gerbera” missiles. The cultural center was destroyed.

In the Bereznyanska community, houses were damaged by “Geranium” strikes.

Chaus added that in the morning, a UAV struck a home in the town of Bobrovytsia in the Nizhyn district. The house caught fire. Medical personnel have already provided assistance to one injured woman. Details are being clarified.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

The Russians struck the center of Chernihiv, killing two people.

Russian troops struck Chernihiv, wounding two people.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

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