A Russian drone struck a building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi
Russian troops attacked the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region during the day. As a result of the strike, a drone hit a building.
Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.
“Today, October 30, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an enemy strike UAV (preliminarily identified as a “Gerbera”) struck one of the buildings in the central part of the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi,” he wrote.
It is noted that information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is still being verified.
Source: Oleksandr Seliverstov
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