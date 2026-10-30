A Russian drone struck a building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi

Russian troops attacked the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region during the day. As a result of the strike, a drone hit a building.

Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Today, October 30, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an enemy strike UAV (preliminarily identified as a “Gerbera”) struck one of the buildings in the central part of the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi,” he wrote.

It is noted that information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is still being verified.

Source: Oleksandr Seliverstov

A Russian strike on the center of Chernihiv claimed the lives of two 15-year-old girls.

The Russians struck the center of Chernihiv, killing two people.

Prior to this, Russian troops struck Chernihiv, injuring two people.

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