Fire Point announced that it had struck the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia using FP-1 drones

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation using FP-1 long-range kamikaze drones. This was reported on October 30 by Fire Point, the company that develops and manufactures these drones.

“The facility has a design capacity of approximately 8.8 million metric tons of crude oil per year. Numerous strikes were recorded across the plant’s territory. In particular, one of the targeted facilities was the diesel fuel hydrotreating unit,” the plant’s Telegram channel reported on Friday.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia, causing a fire.

Prior to this, The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible pause in Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries.

In total, Ukrainian forces have attacked about 30 oil refineries in the aggressor state of Russia.

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